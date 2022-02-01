Whiteout conditions possible on Illinois roads during winter storm

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Treacherous driving conditions are expected across Illinois tonight and later this week due to Winter Storm Landon. The governor also issued a disaster declaration ahead of the storm.

There are periods of heavy snow, rain, ice, high winds, and bitter cold expected. Officials are also concerned about whiteout conditions and roads that will be impassable in the hardest-hit regions.

In central Illinois, along the Interstate 55, 57, 70, and 72 corridors, snow totals are expected to range between 6 and 20 inches, with the highest amounts in the Springfield, Bloomington, Champaign areas and as far north as Kankakee.

Significant ice and sleet accumulations are possible in much of southern Illinois, creating extremely slippery surfaces and slick conditions.

Blowing and drifting snow will create hazardous conditions Wednesday night and Thursday, with winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Statewide, IDOT has available more than 1,800 trucks and equipment to plow, treat roads and respond to weather emergencies. If you encounter a plow or any maintenance vehicle during your travels, please slow down, increase your driving distance and remain patient.