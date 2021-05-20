Who are the suspects wanted for the murder of a St. Louis County doctor; 70-year-old-woman

ST. LOUIS– A manhunt is underway in South Carolina for a murder suspect that police believe is linked to two murders in St. Louis over the weekend. The Major Case Squad is working with investigators in South Carolina to find Tyler Terry.
It’s believed Terry is wanted for multiple crimes in both states. Police believe Terry was in St. Louis County over the weekend along with Adrienne Simpson. Here is what we know about the suspects:
Tyler Terry:
- Suspect in murders of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev in St. Louis County Saturday
- Last in St. Louis on Sunday
- Accused of shooting at deputies during high-speed chase in South Carolina Monday
- Escaped high-speed car crash and is subject of three-day manhunt
- Wanted for the murder of Thomas Hardin on May 2
- Authorities working to link Terry to other violent crimes in South Carolina
- Terry spotted at several locations in northern South Carolina
- Terry faces charges of murder, several attempted murders, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting, injury to property, and first-degree burglary.
Adrienne Simpson:
- Suspect in murders of Barbara Goodkin and Dr. Sergei Zacharev in St. Louis County Saturday
- Last in St. Louis on Sunday
- Charged for driving during a high-speed chase involving murder suspect Tyler Terry
- Arrested after car crashed during a high-speed chase Monday
- Her husband, Eugene Simpson, found murdered in a ditch in South Carolina
- Charged accessory after the fact for Thomas Hardin’s murder
- Simpson could be facing additional accessory charges