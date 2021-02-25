Who is eligible for the next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

ST. LOUIS – During Thursday’s press conference Governor Mike Parson announced that Missouri will start administering vaccines to Phase 1B, Tier 3 starting Monday, March 15.
According to the state Phase 1B-Tier 3 includes those who are considered essential workers, including:
- Education (K-12)
- Childcare
- Communications Infrastructure
- Dams Sector
- Energy Sector
- Food & Agriculture Sector 1
- Government
- Information Technology
- Nuclear Reactor Sector
- Transportation Systems
- Water and Wastewater Systems
With the activation of Phase 1B-Tier 3, approximately 550,000 more Missourians will be eligible for the vaccine.
For the full list of categories included in Phase 1B – Tier 1, 2, and 3, click here.