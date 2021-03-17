Who will get the third stimulus check? Find out here

Many are wondering whether they’ll qualify for the promised $1,400 stimulus checks included in the proposal. The short answer is: If you got a check in the last round, you’ll get one this time as well.

Checks were set to be deposited Wednesday in Chase and Wells Fargo accounts via direct deposit.

While that could change as the measure makes its way through the Senate, the current plan keeps income thresholds at the same mark as that last $600 payment.

If you need a refresher, anyone who made $75,000 or less will get the full amount — and couples earning $150,000 or less will get $2,800 in relief payments. As your income level increases above those thresholds, the amount you will receive decreases. The current plan calls for a phase-out of direct payments for single people earning $100,000 and couples earning $200,000.

An estimated 85% of Americans are eligible for the payments, with a goal of having millions of payments disbursed in the next few weeks.

