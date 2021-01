ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis County Council will hold its regular meeting Tuesday night online, but it is unclear who will run the meeting.

Councilmember Lisa Clancy was elected chair in the first meeting of the year. That was before new member Shalonda Webb was sworn in.

She and others took another vote and chose Rita Days as chair.

The county sued the four councilmembers who voted for Webb to put Clancy back in power.