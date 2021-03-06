“Whole family wiped out due to domestic violence,” as experts preach warning signs

Diamond Diva Empowerment is a St. Louis foundation that empowers, educates and strengthens women and children affected by domestic violence.

Leaders in the organization, which offers housing support, counseling and other resources were heartbroken after hearing the news that Bobby McCulley killed his wide, 34-year-old Roseann McCulley and her two kids.

“Once again a whole family has been wiped out due to domestic violence,” Bran-dee Jelks, program director for Pathways to Brightness Housing for Diamond Diva Empowerment said.

Bobby had filled for divorce from Roseann Sunday.

“What I don’t want is the community to continue to just hear this and become numb to this,” Jelks said.

Eddie Ross, the organization’s founder and chief operating officer said the community needs to be on the lookout for warning signs from people who may be involved in a domestic violence situation.

“I don’t know her, I didn’t know the young man, I didn’t know her kids, but it’s taking a piece of me,” Ross said. “All around this is a tragedy and we have to start being a community that loves each other, a community that helps each other.”

“I want to make sure the women understand there is help, and understand that is not love, love don’t hurt, love don’t hit, love don’t fight,” Ross added

“Keep tabs on people and be an open ear, a nonjudgmental ear, so they are there to open up when they are ready,” Jelks said.

Diamond Diva Empowerment offers housing and counseling support, among other resources.

Common signs of abuse in a relationship, according to National Domestic Violence Hotline:

-Telling you that you never do anything right.

-Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.

-Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.

-Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.

-Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.

-Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.

-Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.

-Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.

-Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.

-Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.

-Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.

-Destroying your belongings or your home.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)