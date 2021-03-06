“Whole family wiped out due to domestic violence,” as experts preach warning signs

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Diamond Diva Empowerment is a St. Louis foundation that empowers, educates and strengthens women and children affected by domestic violence.

Leaders in the organization, which offers housing support, counseling and other resources were heartbroken after hearing the news that Bobby McCulley killed his wide, 34-year-old Roseann McCulley and her two kids.

“Once again a whole family has been wiped out due to domestic violence,” Bran-dee Jelks, program director for Pathways to Brightness Housing for Diamond Diva Empowerment said.

Bobby had filled for divorce from Roseann Sunday.

“What I don’t want is the community to continue to just hear this and become numb to this,” Jelks said.

Eddie Ross, the organization’s founder and chief operating officer said the community needs to be on the lookout for warning signs from people who may be involved in a domestic violence situation.

“I don’t know her, I didn’t know the young man, I didn’t know her kids, but it’s taking a piece of me,” Ross said. “All around this is a tragedy and we have to start being a community that loves each other, a community that helps each other.”

“I want to make sure the women understand there is help, and understand that is not love, love don’t hurt, love don’t hit, love don’t fight,” Ross added

“Keep tabs on people and be an open ear, a nonjudgmental ear, so they are there to open up when they are ready,” Jelks said.

Diamond Diva Empowerment offers housing and counseling support, among other resources.

Common signs of abuse in a relationship, according to National Domestic Violence Hotline:

-Telling you that you never do anything right.
-Showing extreme jealousy of your friends or time spent away from them.
-Preventing or discouraging you from spending time with friends, family members, or peers.
-Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.
-Preventing you from making your own decisions, including about working or attending school.
-Controlling finances in the household without discussion, including taking your money or refusing to provide money for necessary expenses.
-Pressuring you to have sex or perform sexual acts you’re not comfortable with.
-Pressuring you to use drugs or alcohol.
-Intimidating you through threatening looks or actions.
-Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.
-Intimidating you with weapons like guns, knives, bats, or mace.
-Destroying your belongings or your home.

If you are experiencing domestic violence or abuse, contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News