Whole foods offers Thanksgiving ‘insurance’

ST. LOUIS – Whole Foods is offering Thanksgiving “insurance” in the form of a $35 gift card.

To qualify, customers need to buy a Whole Foods brand turkey by November 22. If they undercook, overcook or mess up their turkey in another way, they can submit a claim online. Insurance holders will need to take a picture of their mess up and have the receipt.

The first 1,000 people will get a gift card. The company came up with the idea, as more first-time cooks are expected to tackle turkeys this year because of smaller gatherings.