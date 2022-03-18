ST. LOUIS — If you’ve visited your local BBQ joint recently, you may have noticed brisket prices are soaring. Inflation is having a big impact on a variety of small businesses.

Bogarts has been cooking up St. Louis-styled BBQ for 12 years.

“We’re blessed, we’re busy from the time we open our doors until we sell out in the afternoon,” said Michael Macchi, owner, and chef at Bogart’s Smoke House.

Just like many small businesses, the pandemic affected their prices.

“Some of the customers noticed it. It was just a little small increase. But as of the first of the year, not only the meat prices go up, the chemical prices are going up, the paper products are going up, the plasticware has gone up, every time you turn around something is going up,” said Macchi.

Brisket doubled in price.

“It’s been a whole new world for us,” said Macchi. “We’re just trying to learn every day and try to get around it.”

A brisket sandwich right now costs $13.00 at Sugarfire, $13.95 at Bogart’s, and $13.99 at Salt and Smoke.

“Brisket a year ago was probably around $2.36 cents a pound, and now we’re upward close to $5 a pound,” said Macchi.

These latest numbers are the highest in years. Meals would cost even more, but restaurants like Boggarts are eating up some of the costs to try and go easy on customers’ wallets.

“We don’t want to scare nobody away,” said Macchi. “We don’t want to look like we’re price gauging, which we’re not, but we’d rather them just come back and be happy.”

They may continue to feel the heat, but Boggarts won’t let an increase smoke them out.

“You just keep going and hope things are going to get better,” said Macchi.