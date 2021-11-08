Why a fireball may light up the sky tonight

ST. LOUIS — A fireball may light up the sky Monday night as a Space X capsule reenters the atmosphere — and some people in the St. Louis area may even catch a glimpse of it.

Space X’s Crew Dragon capsule will splash down off the coast of Florida around 9:30 p.m. CST, resulting in a possible fireball and loud sonic boom, according to the Naval Construction Battalion Center (NCBC) in Gulfport.

While the intended target for the splashdown is nearly 1,000 miles away, in the Pensacola area, remnants of the fireball may be visible as far as Missouri.

Four astronauts are aboard the Crew Dragon spacecraft. Their return to Earth will cap off a six-month mission at the International Space Station.

This is the second of six NASA and SpaceX crewed missions that are part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program, which is working with the U.S. aerospace industry to launch astronauts on American rockets and spacecraft from American soil.

The next mission, called Crew-3, was supposed to take off last weekend but was delayed — first by weather issues and then by a “minor medical issue” with one of the astronauts. Its launch is now slated for this Thursday.

You can watch the Crew Dragon’s splashdown below: