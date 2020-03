BISHOP’S STORTFORD, ENGLAND – MARCH 22: Groceries are collected at a Tesco Click & Collect pick up point as social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus prompts different ways of shopping on March 22, 2020 in Bishop’s Stortford, England. Coronavirus (COVID-19) has spread to at least 188 countries, claiming over 13,000 lives and infecting more than 300,000 people. There have now been at least 5,683 diagnosed cases in the UK and 281 deaths. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Scared shoppers are continuing to strip store shelves during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But why are so many people stocking up on certain supplies in such a hurry? Doctors say people start loading up their carts because their brain switches from a rational state to survival mode. Psychologists call it the “scarcity effect.”

Once people notice fewer items on the shelves they assign a higher value to that item, and believe they may need it before it completely runs out.