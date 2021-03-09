‘Why are we watching this?’ Charlie Marlow shares the 3 stages of royals obsession

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 sports reporter Charlie Marlow has been sharing some thoughts on the Cardinals trades, spring training, and the royals to his YouTube channel over the last few weeks. But, he isn’t talking about the team from Kansas City this time. No, his silly series of clips has taken a turn to examine why we’re all fascinated with the royal family.
The clip is titled, “Dudes Watching the Prince Harry & Meghan Markle interview with their wives.” Marlow notes that even though “we think it’s silly … we always end up interested.”
There are three stages. It starts with “Why are we watching this?” then it moves to “Surprisingly interested.” The final stage is what you may expect from someone so interested in a royal family.
