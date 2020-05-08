Why does St. Louis have much more coronavirus cases than Kansas City? Elected official offers an explanation

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Congressman Emanuel Cleaver represents the fifth district. It is an area including Kansas City and points to the east. He is also the former mayor of Kansas City, so he knows his district well.

Kansas City has had a relatively small number of COVID-19 cases compared to St. Louis. How did this area keep the spread of the virus at bay?

“St. Louis is a much older city. The congestion at the urban core can lead to the spread of the virus. Kansa City is a lot more spread out,” said Missouri US Representative Emanuel Cleaver. “The virus is disproportionately hitting black and brown communities. There is a higher African-American population in St. Louis than Kansas City.”

Other major cities have seen a massive spread of the virus. What is your administration doing to help out leaders in Kansas City in case you start to see a sudden uptick?

“Sheltering in place is extremely important. We have been told by scientists that the second spike could be worse than the first,” said Rep. Cleaver. “Everyone in the state must work together. One region can’t do this independently.”

Al in Lee’s Summit sent FOX 2 this message to ask you, “I miss sports! When do you see the sports returning?”

“Don’t forget that this is the home of the Kansas City Chiefs. South Korea has resumed its baseball season. They were able to do that without fans and massive amounts of testing,” said Rep. Cleaver. “Things will change.”