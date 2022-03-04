Why Gateway Arch in St. Louis won’t be lit up to support Ukraine

ST. LOUIS–Landmarks and famous buildings around the country have been turned yellow and blue over the past week as a sign of support for the people of Ukraine, who are in the middle of a military invasion by Russian forces. From the Empire State Building in New York City to Niagara Falls, from City Hall in Kansas City to the Missouri State Capitol dome in Jefferson City and the Civil Courts building in St. Louis, communities are finding ways to show their sympathy.

The most recognizable landmark in Missouri and St. Louis, the Gateway Arch has kept its usual white lights.

Why?

“We recognize and appreciate how important this issue is,” the park told FOX2 in a statement. “Gateway Arch National Park receives requests every year from numerous organizations requesting to light the Gateway Arch to support or commemorate a wide range of important issues, events and organizations. We cannot accommodate all of these requests, nor can we endorse or support some issues over others. Therefore, it is the policy of Gateway Arch National Park not to allow for commemorative lighting of the Arch.”

There have been two exceptions to the rule over time. The first came in October 2004 when Congress passed legislation requiring the Arch be lit up with pink light to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The second was in 2015, when the Department of Interior approved gold lighting to celebrate the monument’s 50th anniversary. It was paid for with private funding.