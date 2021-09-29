Why one woman thinks a toy PB&J is helping the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals have a lot of support but one fan thinks she may deserve a little credit for the team’s winning streak. Rena Caradonna said her six-year-old granddaughter gave her a toy peanut butter and jelly sandwich to hold for good luck while watching the game and to help calm her nerves.

The Cardinals have won every game since then.

“The next night she did it again, she came in and said this is for the Cardinals game. Here’s your peanut butter and jelly, I said okay and they won. And the 3rd night when she did it, I said leave that with me,” Caradonna said.

Caradonna is battling cancer and says she’s the Cardinals’ number one fan. Her ultimate dream is to meet Yadier Molina and the other players.

Hopefully the players will see this story and pay her a visit.