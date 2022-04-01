ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Why are people posting the term “Rabbit, rabbit, rabbit,” on social media? The term is trending on Google and Twitter. The odd phrase is a way of wishing for good luck.

The first words out of your mouth after waking up should be “Rabbit” or “White Rabbit” on the first day of the month. Some people believe that this will help you have luck all month long.

The source of the superstition is not known. It may have started at the turn of the 20th century. Children thought it may bring presents, according to Notes and Queries.

A passage from the book Solomon in All his Glory by Robert Lynd states:

“If you say ‘Rabbit, rabbit, rabbit’ – three times, just like that—first thing in the morning on the first of the month, even before you say your prayers, you’ll get a present before the end of the month.” “Supposin’ you don’t say any prayers,” the lean traveler objected. “Well, it’s all the same,” the other assured him. “Say ‘Rabbit, rabbit, rabbit’ before you say anything else, and I guarantee you’ll get a present before the end of the month.” Solomon in All His Glory

Robert Wilson Lynd was an Irish writer and essayist. His popular book was published in 1922.

Did you forget to say “rabbit, rabbit” on the first of the month? Historian Martha Barnette tells NPR that you have another option. You can say “tibbar, tibbar” (rabbit rabbit spelled backwards) and still be in luck.