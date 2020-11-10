Why some college students may be at greater risk for COVID-19 at home than on campus over Thanksgiving

ST. LOUIS- College students will start heading home for Thanksgiving break soon, but what impact could that have on your family and community when it comes to COVID-19.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the Illinois Department of Public Health Director, was asked about college students heading home for the holidays during this afternoon’s COVID-10 briefing.

Dr. Ezike said there are many nuisances surrounding how each campus is approaching COVID.

“There are some college campuses where they have really gotten the infection rate so low because of aggressive testing, surveillance testing, happening once of twice a week. So in those cases, you have a populous that has a much lower positivity rate than a campus where there was no testing,” explained Dr. Ezike.

She said there are some campuses that have a positivity rate less than 1%. She said students on those campuses are at risk when they head home because their communities may have a higher positivity rate than school.