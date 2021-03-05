Why the phrase “Turn Around, Don’t Drown” can save lives

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – Did you know that flooding results in more weather-related fatalities than anything thunderstorm related? The problem is too many people drive through flooded roads and their cars are swept away. 

When heavy, intense rain falls on an area in a short amount of time, flash flooding can occur.

The amount of precipitation overwhelms the soil and fills creek beds and streams to overflowing. There is a rapid rise in water in low-lying areas.

And just as fast as the water goes up it comes back down meaning a flooded road could be dry twenty minutes after it was completely impassable.

Water is a powerful force. Just six inches of fast-moving flood water can knock over an adult and twelve inches of rushing water can carry away most cars.

Water can also buckle the pavement of roadways and breaks cannot be seen on approach. It is never safe to drive through or walk into flood waters.

While river flooding can also be dangerous and potentially deadly, the typically more gradual rise of a stream flooding event makes them easier to prepare for and avoid than flash floods.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News