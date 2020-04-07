Wife of Alton Mayor cited for violating stay-at-home order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - In hot spots like Illinois, the need for social distancing is even greater and there can be penalties for violating guidelines. The wife of the Alton, Illinois Mayor is cited for violating Illinois' "stay at home" order. Alton police informed Mayor Brant Walker of a social gathering at a bar in downtown Alton at which his wife was in attendance.

The mayor says that he instructed the police not to give her special treatment. He released a statement on the matter saying in part, "She exhibited a stunning lack of judgment. She now faces the same consequences for her ill-advised decision as the other individuals who chose to violate the "stay at home" order during this incident."