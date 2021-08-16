Wife of deceased SLU men’s basketball coach Ford Stuen gives birth to son

ST. LOUIS – The wife of deceased Saint Louis University men’s basketball assistant coach Ford Stuen gave birth to the couple’s first son over the weekend.

Stuen is the nephew of head coach Travis Ford. He passed away in May at age 29 and left behind his wife Courtney, his daughter Lucy, and his unborn son.

Travis Ford tweeted a welcome message for his new family member on Sunday.

Our family is so grateful for this blessing! Penn Ford Stuen has entered this world…7lbs, 13oz, 20inches! Both Courtney & Baby Penn are doing well! I know Ford has the biggest smile & will always be watching over them! I can't wait to get a ball in his hands..future Billiken!

Penn Ford Stuen has entered this world…7lbs, 13oz, 20inches! Both Courtney & Baby Penn are doing well! I know Ford has the biggest smile & will always be watching over them! I can't wait to get a ball in his hands..future Billiken! pic.twitter.com/SzC9j1qDU3 — Travis Ford (@CoachTFord5) August 15, 2021

The baby’s name is Penn Ford Stuen. He came into the world at 7 pounds, 13 ounces, and 20 inches long.

Baby Penn’s mom posted a tribute to her late husband and her new son on Instagram.

What a 9 months we’ve endured together. You’ve been with me during joy & happiness but also through unimaginable loss and grief. Now as I look at you & hold you, different kind of tears come to my eyes. Ones of hope, light, and love. Your daddy was with us every moment during your arrival and will protect us both for the rest of our lives. We are so lucky to have him as our forever angel and I am so lucky to be your mom ⭐️ @COURT_STUEN / INSTAGRAM

Towards the end of the season, Coach Stuen mentioned he was getting severe stomach pains. Around Easter Sunday he was hospitalized and diagnosed with an infection. He battled for weeks, and even after being induced into a coma, his body was unable to fight off the infection.

Courtney wrote on Instagram on April 13 that Stuen was put on life support.

My husband was put on life support & a ventilator this past Thursday after serious health complications. I wasn’t sure if he could hear me or if he knew I was there at all and his doctors said it was unlikely. As he reached for me time and time again, I felt God in the room. I knew he was telling me he hadn’t given up, I should’ve known that to be the case.

This test of faith has shaken me and our families to the core – forcing us to come together in prayer, hope, and love. The support I’ve felt from family and friends is what has given me the ability to walk into his room every day with patience, trust, and courage.

Ford is getting better. Inch by inch, we’re celebrating the small wins that each day brings. if you know ford, you know he is a fighter who shows up…I will continue to show up for him every day for the rest of our lives and beyond. Today is his 29th birthday and I’ve never been more proud of him.. These moments are changing both of us and I have faith we’ll come out the other side of this stronger and more resilient to life’s many struggles. Our son has the most incredibly heroic example of a man and I will continue to stand by his side… for better or for worse… through sickness and in health… as long as we both shall live @COURT_STUEN / INSTAGRAM

Stuen was with the men’s basketball program at SLU for five years. He served three years as the team’s director of player development before being promoted to assistant coach two years ago.

Stuen came to St. Louis with his uncle, head coach Travis Ford, after playing under him for four years at Oklahoma State.