Wildlife Rescue Center can barely recognize him after healing fox

ST. LOUIS – It’s only taken three weeks, but this fox looks completely different thanks to the Wildlife Rescue Center in Ballwin, Missouri.

A male fox was admitted to the Wildlife Rescue Center at the end of January and has since been treated for a severe case of sarcoptic mange according to the center’s Facebook page.

“His intake exam revealed that this parasitic infection had begun to impact his facial skin, causing it to flake and crack in some areas,” they said.

The Wildlife Rescue Center created a treatment plan for the fox that includes a combination of oral and topical anti-parasitic medications.

The center said the fox likes his space and that their animal care staff is met with a lot of “chuffs and growls when it is time to clean his area.”

They said their “volunteers and staff work hard to maintain the wild integrity” of their patients. Their goal is to always return healthy animals to their natural habitat.