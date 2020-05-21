Will dozens of St. Louis County gym owners go rogue?

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – A man representing some 40 gyms in St. Louis County worries gym owners could go rogue if the county does not set the right date for them to reopen.

They want that date to be soon.

St. Louis county health officials hope to tell gym owners this week when they can reopen.

If it’s not June first or just a few days after that things could take a turn for the worse. Ted Theodoropoulos owns Burn Boot Camp. He said, “Things could spiral out of control and people start to open the doors on their own.”

He owns 3 Burn Boot Camp locations. He and other gym owners went to the county building in Clayton to meet with health leaders and County Executive Sam Page. Page joined the meeting by zoom for about 15 minutes. Ted liked what page first said. Theodoropoulos added, “He said that asking for a date was perfectly reasonable and we should accommodate that.”

But no date was given, gym owners will find out Friday. They feel they’re way down the priority lists of businesses reopening at a time when they are being badly wounded economically.

Chelsea Theodoropoulos co-owns the gyms with her husband. She said, “It’s devastating. The fitness industry is taking a hit 1000 percent.” Ted added, “They desperately need capital and they’re hemorrhaging members. Every day that passes is a day closer that somebody could go out of business.”

People can go into a restaurant for a meal, get their hair cut. Add a tattoo to your arm while work out places are prevented from doing business that helps people both mentally and physically. Imagine how frustrating that is for gym owners. Ted said, “People have a problem with gyms being closed longer than casinos.”

If gym people are not happy with the reopening date they could go the way of House of Pain and open without approval. He said, “People could go rogue.” But, Ted doesn’t think that’s a good idea. He said, “I think everybody loses if gyms start opening on their own. The county needs to manage it we don’t have standards. It’s bad for the community.”

“Sam Page’s spokesman agreed gyms owner will find out Friday a date for reopening.