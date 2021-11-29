Will shoppers break the Cyber Monday record today?

EARTH CITY, Mo. – Fire up your computer, it’s Cyber Monday.

The record was set in 2019 before the pandemic hit. Sales were at $9.4 billion overall. Experts are not sure Monday’s sales will reach those levels. They are also blaming low inventory on supply chain issues.

There may be a shortage of some products but those that were available went quickly on Black Friday from many retailers.

Online sales were down slightly on Black Friday this year. They were $9 billion in 2020 but only $8.9 billion this year. Traffic at retail stores on Black Friday was up 47 percent from 2020. However, it was still down 28 percent compared to 2019.

Shipping delays could be possible for some products, so the sooner you order, the better.