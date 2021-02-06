Will the current vaccine be effective against new strains of COVID?

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says the region has seen improvement with coronavirus numbers in recent weeks but another threat is circulating, different variants of the virus.

Medical experts say the coronavirus is doing what viruses do, mutating and taking on new forms.

Some of the variants found in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil are highly transmissible.

The big question is if we are in a race against time to get vaccinated before the new variants shows up here.

The CDC says the variant could become the dominant strain in the United States by some time in March.

It is still a mystery if natural immunity will protect someone from getting infected with the new strains.

Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force says research shows the COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t work as well against the new variants.

He says it’s important to stay vigilant, continue the practices of social distancing, wear a mask, avoid crowds, and frequently wash your hands.

“The perfect storm would be people relaxing mitigation strategies and these other variants, that are more transmissible, get a hold because now you have more risk of being infected if you don’t practice those things,” Garza said. “So it’s more important now than previously that we follow all those mitigation strategies.”

Garza says the St. Louis area faces an enormous task in vaccinating the most vulnerable population now as there are about 700,000 people eligible including people over 65, those with underlying conditions, first responders, and health care workers.

The state estimates the St. Louis area will get about 15,600 doses per week. Garza says it will take many months to get this group vaccinated.