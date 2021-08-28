Will the remnants of Hurricane Ida impact the Fox 2 viewing area next week?

ST. LOUIS – Hurricane Ida, or what will be left of it, is still about three days away from nearing the Bistate region. This means there is still some uncertainty in the track Ida will take long after making landfall.

For St. Louis, a cold front will also be trying to drop south through the region early in the week as Ida moves north up along the Mississippi Valley before making a turn to the northeast. This cold front will bring an unsettled pattern to the area for the first half of the week.

Hurricane Ida is rapidly strengthening as it makes its way toward the Gulf Coast, forecast to become a category 4 hurricane before making landfall along the Louisiana coastline.

As Ida makes landfall as a major hurricane there will be the danger of life-threatening storm surge inundation of 9 feet or above along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines as well as potentially catastrophic wind damage where the core of the storm moves onshore.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect along much of the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans.

Once making landfall, Ida will gradually weaken and make a turn to the right, heading northward up the Mississippi Valley region and eventually northeastward into the Tennessee Valley region.

Early in the week, a cold front will be dropping south across the Fox 2 area and will interact with Ida as it moves up through the lower Mississippi Valley. The combination of the cold front and Ida will bring an unsettled pattern to much of the southeast portion of the U.S. with rain and storm chances through the first half of the week.

The center of what will be left of Ida looks to stay just southeast of the Bistate region. Southeast Missouri and southern Illinois could see greater rain chances as they will be closer to the remnants of the tropical system.



Forecast track of Hurricane Ida as of 11a.m. Saturday.