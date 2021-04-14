Win a ‘Bread Bowl Bike’ and save on soup at Panera through Earth Day

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Panera is giving away a limited number of custom “Bread Bowl Bikes.” The unique two-wheeler comes with an insulated basket inspired by the restaurant’s signature bread bowl. Sign up to win one now through April 22nd at breadbowlbike.com.
Panera also has an Earth Day deal to get 50% off soups. They are a part of the chain’s “Cool Food Meals.” These menu items have been identified to help reduce your carbon footprint. The ingredients in them do not take as many emissions to produce. Just the code COOLFOOD50 when ordering through April 22 online, in the store, or at the drive-thru.