WIN Warehouse charity distributes $70,000 in toys to Bridgeton Toys for Tots

BRIDGETON, Mo. – WIN Warehouse has recently distributed $70,000 worth of toys to Bridgeton Toys for Tots as part of their initiative to distribute more than $1 million worth of toys to children.

A spokesperson of the charity says the toys from WIN will help to supplement Bridgeton Toys for Tots’ toy supply greatly, allowing them to support more children in the St. Louis area.

The charity says so far, WIN has distributed $250,000 worth of toys to its nonprofit partners through Operation Toy Deploy: Million Dollar Toy Distribution.

In 2019, the charity supported over 41,000 children and expects that number to be larger in 2020.

Nonprofit organizations can also receive toys from WIN through Dec. 18, 2020 while supplies last.

For more information, visit toydeploy.org or call 314-385-3006.

You can also contact WIN at membership@winwarehouse.org.