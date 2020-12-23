Wind advisory issued for Wednesday

ST. LOUIS – A wind advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for Wednesday.

A strong cold front will be moving through. Expect gusty south winds ahead of the front. Temperatures climb back into the 50s with a band of rain coming in with the front Wednesday afternoon.

Behind the front, Wednesday evening will have winds swinging to the northwest and remaining gusty, bringing much colder temperatures to the region.

On Thursday, Christmas Eve, skies will be partly cloudy, but temperatures stay in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.

Christmas morning, Friday, we wake up with temperatures in the teens as winds start to ease up. Expect sunshine for Christmas with highs around 30.