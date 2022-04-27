ST. LOUIS — The winning numbers in the Wednesday, April 27, Powerball drawing are 11-36-61-62-68 with Powerball 4 and Power Play 2x.

The jackpot swelled to an estimated $454 million after no one matched all of the winning numbers in Monday’s drawing. The cash option is a lump sum of $271.9 million.



The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. So, you’re more likely to get hit by an asteroid (1 in 74.8 million) or struck by lightning (1 in 500,000).

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot, set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.