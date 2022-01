In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

ST. LOUIS — The winning numbers in Monday night’s Powerball drawing are 02,13, 32, 33, 48, and Powerball 22.

The drawing is worth an estimated $540 million. The cash option for the drawing is estimated at $384.3 million.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, according to Powerball.