In this file photo, a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

ST. LOUIS – You could be America’s next multi-millionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches one of its highest peaks ever.

Ahead of Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot topped half of a billion dollars. The Mega Millions prize sits at $530 million, with a cash option of $304.7 million. It is the eighth-largest jackpot for the game on record.

A new set of winning numbers were drawn Tuesday evening at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include…

2-31-32-37-70 and a Mega number of 25.

The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April. The Powerball is also up for grabs with a $101 million prize. That drawing is set for Wednesday.