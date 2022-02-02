Winter Storm 2022: Viewer photos from around St. Louis area

Viewer photo of a squirrel playing in the snow as the St. Louis region gets hit with a snowstorm February 2, 2022.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)–From Madison County Illinois to Lincoln County, Missouri, the entire St. Louis viewing area is feeling the impact of what Mother Nature is bringing from the skies, potentially through Thursday night, as the potential exists for more than a foot of snow in some parts of the region.

If conditions are keeping people at home, they aren’t keeping people inside, at least not yet. Check out a photo gallery featuring kids and pups and snowy scenes from Lake St. Louis, Edwardsville, Staunton, Troy and Wentzville, among others.