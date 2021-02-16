Winter storm causes Pritzker to issue disaster proclamation for Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for the state due to the wind chills, power outages and accumulating snow.

Illinois said as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday approximately 7,000 Illinois households were without power.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said. “We are in communication with local governments to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations. We are also working with our federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills. I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”

The state said the extreme weather has caused frozen wells in multiple natural gas-producing states, such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. This has caused natural gas prices to rise.

The state is asking all residents to take caution. They issued the following guidance:

Winterize your home to extend fuel supply

-Insulate walls and attics

-Caulk and weatherize doors and windows

-Hang blankets over windows at night but let the sunshine in during the day

-Cover cracks around doors with rugs, newspapers, towels or other such material

When at home safely conserve energy

-Stay indoors in a heated room as much as possible

-If you have no heat, close doors and vents in unused rooms and shut the doors

-Turn down your home’s thermostat just a few degrees and bundle up with layers or a thick blanket

-Lower the temperature on your home water heater a few degrees

-Avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, or dryers

-Reverse your ceiling fan to turn clockwise, producing an updraft that will move the warm air that collects near your ceiling down to the rest of the room

-If using alternative heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use safeguards and ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Pritzker is also urging all Illinoisans to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly.