Winter storm causes Pritzker to issue disaster proclamation for Illinois

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Icy Mississippi River from south of Downtown STL

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois Governor JB Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation for the state due to the wind chills, power outages and accumulating snow.

Illinois said as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday approximately 7,000 Illinois households were without power.

“I have directed my administration to use all resources at our disposal to keep our communities safe amid dangerous and ongoing winter weather,” Pritzker said. “We are in communication with local governments to ensure they have the support they need in disaster response and recovery operations. We are also working with our federal partners to pursue federal assistance to help communities recover and to do what we can to protect ratepayers from soaring utility bills. I urge all Illinoisans to take this extreme weather seriously, avoid all unnecessary travel and check in on your neighbors.”

The state said the extreme weather has caused frozen wells in multiple natural gas-producing states, such as Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas. This has caused natural gas prices to rise.

The state is asking all residents to take caution. They issued the following guidance:

Winterize your home to extend fuel supply
-Insulate walls and attics
-Caulk and weatherize doors and windows
-Hang blankets over windows at night but let the sunshine in during the day
-Cover cracks around doors with rugs, newspapers, towels or other such material

When at home safely conserve energy
-Stay indoors in a heated room as much as possible
-If you have no heat, close doors and vents in unused rooms and shut the doors
-Turn down your home’s thermostat just a few degrees and bundle up with layers or a thick blanket 
-Lower the temperature on your home water heater a few degrees
-Avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers, washing machines, or dryers
-Reverse your ceiling fan to turn clockwise, producing an updraft that will move the warm air that collects near your ceiling down to the rest of the room
-If using alternative heat from a fireplace, wood stove, space heater, etc., use safeguards and ensure proper ventilation to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning

Pritzker is also urging all Illinoisans to check on their neighbors, especially the elderly.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News