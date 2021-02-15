Winter storm warning continues, expect 5 to 8 inches of snow accumulation

ST. LOUIS – The winter storm warning will continue into Monday evening.
Heavy snow, gusty winds, dangerous temperatures and wind chills are all likely today. This is a highly unusual winter weather event for this part of the country. It is rare to have a good size snow system along with temperatures that are this cold. Expect 5″ to 8″ of snow.
There are two “bigger” waves. The first is coming into the metro area between 2:00 a.m. and 6:00 a.m. Then the snow will taper off a bit for a few hours before the “main event” arrives Monday afternoon and evening. Heavy, wind-blown snow is likely between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. and that’s when the bulk of the accumulation will take place.