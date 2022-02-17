Winter Storm warning in effect for St. Louis until Thursday night

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A winter storm system sweeping across the country Thursday has turned streets into ice-slicked rinks in major Kansas and Missouri cities. The storm began overnight with sleet and freezing rain and fog along a swath from southern Kansas through the middle of Missouri.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning Thursday for those areas, forecasting blizzard-like conditions with heavy snow and strong winds. The service warns that Wichita could see between 7 and 9 inches of snow, while Kansas City and surrounding communities could get 4 to 8 inches. Cities west and north of St. Louis, including Jefferson City and Columbia, could get up to 8 inches of snow. Hannibal, Missouri, could see up to 9 inches.

In St. Louis, many schools have closed for the day or moved to online instruction for the day, over concerns that the afternoon and evening commute could be dangerous.

For the metro area and points south, a light wintry mix is possible Thursday afternoon. Accumulations up to an inch are possible along Interstate 44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois. Farther south, the wet will dominate over any white stuff. This will impact the evening drive home.

The drying out will start Thursday night into Friday. Temperatures Friday morning will be in the teens but eventually pop up to around 40 degrees by the afternoon.

