Winter storm warning prompts school-related closings

ST. LOUIS—With the St. Louis region poised to enter a Winter Storm Warning from the National Weather Service starting at noon Wednesday, dozens of school districts in the FOX2 viewing area have decided to dismiss students early.

You can find the complete list of closings here.

Most of the districts are in the southern part of the area, in St. Francois County, Washington County and Jefferson County.

Further north, St. Louis Public Schools, Clayton School District and the Rockwood school districts are among those which have announced the cancellation of after-school events, with the anticipation of a potentially rought commute.

“This storm is moving in during evening rush hour today and road conditions could change quickly. There may be some slick spots so please slow down and give yourself extra time to travel,” MoDOT District Maintenance Engineer Bob Becker said in a late morning news release.