Winter storm warning: Snow, sleet, and ice to sweep across the US

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from noon Wednesday to midnight Thursday. Meteorologists expect a wintry mix with total snow accumulations up to two inches, an inch of sleet in some areas, and ice accumulations around one-tenth of an inch.

The winter weather is forecast to hit portions of eastern Missouri and southern Illinois Wednesday and Thursday. Roads, bridges, and overpasses are expected to be slick and potentially hazardous. It could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes.

The National Weather Service reports that the storm should start to develop over the Southern Plains region of the United States Wednesday. It will move towards the Ohio Valley Thursday and then Northeast Friday. It is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain to all of these regions.

The freezing rain and sleet are forecast to expand over the Southern Plains and Mid-Mississippi Valley starting Wednesday and continue into the Ohio Valley Thursday. Significant ice accumulations are likely, with damaging ice possible in the Ozarks. Modest snowfall accumulations are also possible.

As the storm moves northeast on Friday, snow is likely across the eastern Great Lakes, northern Mid-Atlantic, and much of New England. Heavy snow accumulations are possible. Mixed precipitation including sleet and freezing rain is Likely south of the heavy snow.

Be prepared before you travel. Bring an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.