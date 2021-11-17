Winter supplies are in high demand as St. Louis weather shifts

ST. LOUIS — Shoppers are buying winter supplies sooner this year in St. Louis, and some of them are worried about supply chain problems.

As the temperatures dropped Wednesday, interest in winter supplies rose.

“This afternoon, we’ve already probably sold three or four pallets of salt,” said Jeff Branneky, one of the owners of Branneky Hardware store in Bridgeton.

He believes his store has an adequate supply of salt, shovels, sleds, ice scrapers, and other winter supplies, but a rough winter could change that.

“If you’re going to buy a shovel anyway this year, go ahead and get it now,” Branneky said.

Interest in winter supplies is also arriving early at the Westlake Ace Hardware in Maryland Heights.

“I’ve actually sold several snowblowers this year,” said store general manager Joe Hinchcliff. “We even sold a couple in July.”

He said interest in shovels is on the rise even though there is no snow in the forecast. Hinchcliff said how much supply is left will depend greatly on how much snow arrives.

He said if shoppers buy their supplies early, they won’t have to worry about whether they’ll be available later.

Bridgeton resident Rodney Bolden said he might buy his supplies before the winter weather arrives this year.

“Normally, I get that stuff on the day that it happens,” he said. “I hate to say that, but that’s normally what I do.”