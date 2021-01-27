Winter Weather Advisory for St. Louis area Wednesday, accumulating snow likely

ST. LOUIS – There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the FOX 2 viewing area until 3:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Flurries will develop across the area during the pre-dawn hours Wednesday with intensity ramping up to steady light snow by the end of the morning rush.

Snow may get a little heavier at times between 9:00 a.m. and noon before quickly tapering back to flurries and ending early this afternoon. Accumulations will range from 1 to 2 inches in most spots with high temperatures near freezing. Expect untreated surfaces to get slick and slushy by mid-morning.

Wednesday night skies will clear out and temperatures will dip into the teens by Thursday morning. Thursday will be sunny and cold with a high in the mid-30s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and warmer. Periods of rain are still on tap for Saturday.