Winter Weather Advisory issued Friday for Metro St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Friday morning will start with a few flurries and temperatures in the 30s.

Pockets of snow will spread over the region after 10:00 a.m. and intervals of flurries and snow will persist into this evening. At times the snow may stop and at other times it may come down heavily for a brief time. Accumulations of 1 inch or less are likely in the metro area with up to 2 inches possible for the west and southwest of St. Louis. Much of the accumulation will be on the grass, but some roads may get slushy during the short bursts of heavy snow. Temperatures will remain nearly steady in the low to mid-30s. The light snow and flurries will diminish overnight with a low temperature near 30.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold with occasional snow flurries. High temperatures both days will be in the mid to upper 30s.

The Martin Luther King holiday will be partly cloudy with temperatures topping off in the lower 40s.