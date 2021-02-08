Winter weather driving tips from AAA

ST. LOUIS – Snow, freezing rain, black ice and a host of other elements could impact driving conditions this week.

AAA professional Nick Chabarria says to always have your windshields and mirrors cleared off. He said drivers can tie grocery bags onto their side view mirrors to keep ice from getting on them overnight.

Chabarria also said that drivers can make their own solution to spray onto their windshield in the morning or at night. The solution will help to melt ice and frost quickly. The solution is two parts 70 percent isopropyl alcohol, one part water and a little bit of dish soap.

Of course, it’s always a good idea to keep an ice scraper nearby as well.

AAA found that 40 percent of winter time accidents involve adverse weather conditions