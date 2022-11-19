ST. LOUIS — A 5K race begins at 7:30 a.m., the festival of lights runs from noon to 8:00 p.m., and ice skate rentals are free today.

Winterfest takes place in Kiener Plaza from November 19 to January 1. All season long, you can enjoy party igloos, s’mores stations, and other activities.

Some weekends feature a 3-on-3 hockey competition, hockey instruction, winter markets, and New Year’s Eve fireworks.

Winterfest is open from 4 to 8 p.m. on Fridays and 12 to 8 p.m. on weekends. From December 24, 2022 to January 1, 2023, there are special hours.

The Winterfest 5K is back for its second year. The route includes spectacular views as it travels past Kiener Plaza and the Old Courthouse, as well as through the gorgeous grounds of Gateway Arch National Park.

Under 70,000 dazzling lights in the shadow of the Gateway Arch, you may enjoy those party igloos.