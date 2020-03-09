With parents worried, school districts are issuing guidelines to deal with the coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - With all the talk and concern over the potential spread of coronavirus, schools in the St. Louis area are issuing recommendations for spring break travel.



With many schools on spring break or starting soon several school districts have advice for those planning on traveling out of the country. The Ladue School District is letting parents and students know what to do.



“We are watching CDC's website about countries and we've said that if you’re going to travel to any of these countries then we expect you to quarantine when you come home for 14 days before you come back to school,” said Susan Downing, director of communication Ladue Schools.



Ladue has a diverse community and people fly all over the world, so they are being as proactive as possible.



But most school districts are telling families the same thing about staying away from countries that are listed as a CDC warning level three country.



“There was a group of 50 superintendents from around the area that came together. They had a group of professionals there to answer questions and get advice from on how to proceed in going forward,” Downing said.



Now as far as spring break travel within the country, Ladue and the other schools are taking a different approach.



“There’s nothing we're saying at the moment about that. We just want to get our main message out to people to follow these basic directions that everybody keeps saying that sound simple," Downing said. "Wash your hands and keep distance between yourself and people who are maybe ill.”



Downing said it's people's responsibility to keep watching the CDC list of countries on the warning list because they are changing every now and then.