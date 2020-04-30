With potential food disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some are investing in resiliency gardens

ST. LOUIS – With food disruptions at grocery stores and supermarkets, one local gardener is encouraging others to consider a resiliency garden.

While some things out of your control during this COVID-19 pandemic, you can do a few things like make a resiliency garden.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Custom Food Scaping has been busy designing and installing food producing landscapes, or edible yards.

Matt Lebon is encouraging anyone stuck inside during the pandemic to populate their yard, with a resiliency garden.

“Raised bed gardens which are just vegetable gardens with improved soil designed to integrate into the landscape to give people the opportunity to grow vegetables in their own backyard. As well as edible landscaping, which is like traditional landscaping except, we swap out the plants for edible plants that will produce fruit, berries and perennial vegetables like asparagus,” said Matt Lebon, oOwner Custom Foodscaping.

Or weeds and leftover brussels sprouts that lasted through the winter, in my case.

“I think that really helps us understand and respect what it means to eat seasonally. To respect your local farmers and know the hard work they’re doing and to support them so when things like COVID happen we have an infrastructure of local farmers that can supply the community adjacent to them instead of dependent on some global food system which is fragile.”

Similar in scope to the victory gardens of World War II, his mission is to help Missourian’s supplement their grocery store with gardens.

“It’s kind of a resiliency mindset that says we can be a part of providing for our own resilience. I think it’s definitely the modern-day victory garden. It has such a positive association and we want to bring it back.”

Our chief meteorologists will tell you we’ve probably seen the last of our freezes for now and it’s not too late to get started on your resiliency garden.