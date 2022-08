ST. LOUIS — Volunteers placed flags at Scott Airforce Base to line the entry to the Shiloh Gate for the memorial service for Colonel Zachary Hall.

Scott Air Force posted a video on their Facebook page showing over 200 flags in honor of Colonel Hall passed on Aug. 8, 2022.

The Air Force base said that volunteers are needed to help today at 6 p.m. to take down the flags.

Here is the obituary for Zachary George Hall.

To watch the Livestream the service is available here.