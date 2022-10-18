ST. LOUIS— Witches and wizards fans unite! St. Louis is going to have a pop-up wizard brunch. According to the event details, this experience is only open for two nights and for adults only.

Learn some spells, drink some potions, and sip on some butterbeer. The ticket price includes a salad, an entree, and a dessert.

This is how Hidden describes the event:

Experience a magical dining experience like no other. Learn spells, drink magic potions and enjoy a banquet fit for a wizard in the heart of the city. It’s time to dust off those broomsticks, wash off your gowns and get ready for the biggest event happening this year. Witches and wizards (young and old) can anticipate a spellbinding atmosphere where imagination runs wild. Tickets include a delicious brunch feast (three course meal) as well as 1x wizarding inspired drink on arrival! The Wizard’s Brunch is an event for all lovers of magic and fantasy. A place of pure imagination, great food and even better company. Come and discover the magic…. Hidden St. Louis

Orlando’s Event and Conference Centers South is where the event is located. The cafe is not related to the JK Rowling series or owned by Warner Brothers.

This is a 21-year-old or older event. It’s held from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2023.

Wizard Brunch

4300 Hoffmeister Ave.

orlandogardens.com

Purchase tickets here