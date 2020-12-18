Woman, 74, hit and killed by car in Jennings

ST. LOUIS – A 74-year-old woman was hit and killed by a car Thursday at 7:14 p.m. on Halls Ferry Road at Cozens Avenue.

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Elizabeth James was “crossing the roadway diagonally” when she stepped into traffic and was hit by a car.

James was taken to Barnes Jewish Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The driver has been cooperating with law enforcement.

