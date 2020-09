EAST. ST LOUIS – A woman and nine children escaped injury-free after an overnight fire damaged their East St. Louis home in which they were sleeping.

They escaped through the front door of the home on north 44th Street at Lincoln Avenue after the mom smelled smoke just before midnight.

The fire started on the second floor of their home where they all were sleeping.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The monetary-damage estimate was not yet available.