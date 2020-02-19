Woman accused of drugging newborn's mom, plotting to steal baby pleads not guilty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. (KCPQ) - A Washington state woman accused of plotting to steal a newborn baby with her teenage daughter has been officially charged.

Prosecutors say 38-year-old Juliette Parker schemed for months, posed as a photographer and even drugged a woman as part of the elaborate conspiracy, according to KCPQ. Her 16-year-old daughter was also involved, officials say.

Court documents say the woman and her daughter laced a cupcake and gave it to a woman, Elysia Miller, in hopes of stealing her baby. Parker is accused of posing as a photographer and offering free sessions on social media to gain access to Miller's home as well as the homes of other new moms.

Miller spoke at a press conference Tuesday, saying that the third time Parker came over to her house she brought wine and cupcakes and she felt pressured to eat the cupcakes.

"As I ate one, my lips and face started to feel numb. I saw the photographer wiping down her wine glass and other items in my house. My legs and arms started to go numb, and I repeatedly told the photographer and her daughter to leave my house," Miller said.

Miller said she started to vomit uncontrollably and called 911. She later noticed her house keys were gone.

"Since this happened I am terrified to be at my house. I don't go anywhere, I don't like being at home. I'm not sleeping, I'm not eating," she said.

Parker pleaded not guilty Tuesday after bailing out of jail. Prosecutors argued she was a danger to the public and asked a judge to up her bail.

The judge agreed and raised her bail to $150,000. She was taken to jail after her arraignment.

Parker's 16-year-old daughter has been charged as a juvenile in connection with the case. She pleaded not guilty and will remain in custody. She's expected to be back in court Thursday afternoon.