ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Fire Department rescued a woman and a boy who fell down a cliff this afternoon in south St. Louis.

The fire department says the women and boy chased after a dog that took off running. That is when they fell down a 35 foot cliff near the 5500 block of South Broadway.

The boy and dog got caught up in a tree and the woman fell a little further down the side of the cliff.

They were both taken to the hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening.