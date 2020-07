ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A woman and a man were murdered in north St. Louis Sunday at around 3:00 am Sunday morning. Tobias Courtney, 24, was found wounded in front of the Northway Market on West Florissant. He died in a hospital.

A few blocks away, on Wren Street, 61-year-old Crystal Strong was found dead inside a car.

Police are investigating the homicides. No information about a suspect has been released by authorities.